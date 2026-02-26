

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland held steady in February after accelerating in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in February, the same as in the previous month, which was the highest inflation rate in sixteen months. The CPI excluding housing costs was 4.5 percent higher than a year ago.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.2 percent annually in February, and those of clothing and footwear rose 3.7 percent. Transport charges were 4.2 percent higher, while costs in connection with furnishings and household equipment were 0.8 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent versus a 0.4 percent increase in January.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News