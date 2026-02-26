Anzeige
Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Repeat Order for Optical Cable Laser Marking System

New Order for On-the-Fly Laser Marker Highlights Laser Photonics' Precision Technology and Trusted Customer Partnerships

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation?(NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications,?today announced that it has received an order for a CMS Laser Marking System for through-fed optical cable. The system will be delivered to a leading American manufacturer of fiber optic technology, a valued CMS Laser customer with over 20 installed systems.

Custom engineered for unique applications, the automated CMS Laser Marking System is for an optical cable extrusion line, producing permanent marks on-the-fly as cables move through the process at a constant speed. The system adjusts to different cable diameters through programmable settings, supporting multiple product configurations with minimal operator intervention. This custom solution features a CDRH Class I safety enclosure and integrated fume evacuation, protecting operators and internal components during high-speed production.

"This repeat order from a customer with more than 20 installed CMS Laser systems speaks directly to the reliability and performance of our technology in demanding production environments," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Our automated marking systems eliminate manual bottlenecks on high-speed extrusion lines, delivering permanent, consistent marks without slowing throughput. As fiber optic infrastructure continues to scale globally, we are well positioned to support manufacturers who need precision, speed, and minimal downtime on the factory floor."

To learn more about CMS Laser products, please visit cmslaser.com

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical.?For more information, please visit?laserphotonics.com.?

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release?contains?forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those?indicated?by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.?

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
LASE@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-receives-repeat-order-for-optical-cable-laser-marking-1141803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
