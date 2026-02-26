

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth accelerated further in the final quarter of 2025, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



In volume terms, gross domestic product expanded 6.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.8 percent increase in the third quarter.



Moreover, this was the quickest growth since the second quarter of 2024, when the economy expanded 8.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure rose 3.1 percent annually in the December quarter, and government expenditure grew 6.3 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 7.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



In nominal terms, the annual GDP growth accelerated to 7.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the third quarter.



