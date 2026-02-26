

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Cyprus increased at the slowest pace in four months in December, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in December, much slower than the 7.7 percent growth in November. Production has been rising since December 2024.



Among sectors, the overall growth was mainly driven by a 4.6 percent expansion in the manufacturing output, followed by a 3.2 percent growth in the water supply and materials recovery segment. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output dropped 1.7 percent, and electricity supply output was 2.4 percent lower.



During the year 2025, total industrial production advanced 3.6 percent compared with 2024.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News