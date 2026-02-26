

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Redeia Corporación, S.A. (RE21.F) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR505.64 million, or EUR0.90 per share. This compares with EUR368.44 million, or EUR0.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to EUR1.659 billion from EUR1.594 billion last year.



Redeia Corporación, S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR505.64 Mln. vs. EUR368.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.90 vs. EUR0.65 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.659 Bln vs. EUR1.594 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News