Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 16:01
62,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 16:54 Uhr
97 Leser
Ashtead Group Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Ashtead Group PLC

26 February 2026

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

In connection with the Company's proposed scheme of arrangement, which will take effect at 10pm on 27 February 2026, and the listing of the Group's new parent company, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc on the New Stock Exchange on 2 March 2026, the Company has today cancelled all of its existing treasury shares, comprising 37,390,748 ordinary shares of 10p each, leaving an outstanding issued share capital of 413,964,085 ordinary shares of 10p each.

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw / Kevin Powers +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland Sam Cartwright +44 (0) 20 7379 5151


© 2026 PR Newswire
