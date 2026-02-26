Rio Silver, Inc.: Rio Silver Secures Community Permission to Commence Site Activities at Maria Norte, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has received permission from the local community to commence planned site activities at its Maria Norte Project in Peru. The agreement allows the Company to begin establishing the necessary infrastructure to efficiently start exploration and development of the Maria Norte Property.

The agreement follows ongoing dialogue and participation from local residents and community leadership. With this initial agreement, the Company will continue to work with the local community and the broader Huachocolpa community to enter into a formal definitive agreement for the long-term use of the area for both exploration and mining activities. Rio Silver may now proceed with planned access preparation and related technical initiatives in alignment with the community's support.

Huachocolpa: A Community Built on Mining Heritage

The Huachocolpa District has long been recognized as a region rooted in mineral development, with a proud legacy of resource extraction. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura ("Buenaventura"), Peru's historic mining company, initially commenced operations in this district in the 1950s. Buenaventura has, for decades in this district, provided employment, technical training, and opportunity for generations.

The district is home to a significant Canadian presence, including neighboring operations led by Silver X Mining Corp. and Endeavour Silver Corp., among others operating regionally. Canadian-led companies in Peru have historically operated under rigorous environmental, social, and governance standards, supported by strong capital markets and disciplined regulatory frameworks. Rio Silver is committed to upholding those same principles of transparency, accountability, and long-term partnership.

Management Commentary

"We are extremely grateful for the active and thoughtful participation demonstrated by the surrounding community," said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. "The response from our host neighbors reflects strong leadership, solid intentions, and a shared commitment to ensuring development proceeds in a manner that benefits all stakeholders."

"Huachocolpa is a community shaped by mining expertise and integrity. We recognize that the opportunity to advance Maria Norte comes with responsibility. We are honored to build upon the legacy established by those who developed this region before us, and we are committed to maintaining open dialogue, respecting local values, and working collaboratively as we move forward. With this initial step achieved, we are excited to continue working with all stakeholders to enter into a definitive agreement in 2026. The future for the project and for our partnership with the community is truly exciting."

Immediate Next Steps

With formal authorization confirmed, the Company intends to:

Mobilize personnel to initiate planned site activities



Advance access and portal preparation work, including camp construction



Advance mineral process optimization (metallurgical) programs



Conduct systematic surface mapping and technical field programs





These activities are structured to ensure steady advancement while maintaining continued engagement and cooperation with local stakeholders.

Metallurgical Program Advancing to Support Silver Recovery Optimization

The Company also confirms that its previously announced metallurgical program to de-risk processing and optimize silver recoveries at Maria Norte remains actively underway. This technical work is focused on validating processing assumptions, refining the proposed flow sheet design, and supporting the Company's staged development strategy. Upon receipt and review of the metallurgical results, Rio Silver intends to provide a comprehensive update to the market.

Further details regarding the metallurgical program are available in the Company's prior release titled "Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte," which can be accessed at:

https://riosilverinc.com/rio-silver-launches-metallurgical-program-to-de-risk-processing-and-optimize-silver-recoveries-at-maria-norte/

Why This Matters to Investors

Community support is fundamental to responsible project advancement. A formal authorization is expected to follow from a duly convened assembly, which will provide further clarity and alignment as Rio Silver advances its silver-dominant Maria Norte Project. With the support of the local community, the Company may now proceed with planned on-site initiatives in a coordinated manner, reinforcing its commitment to long-term stakeholder value.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

