Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA) (" Stria " or the " Company ") announced today the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") previously announced on February 13, 2026 and February 25, 2026, and raised $1,000,000 gross proceeds. The Company issued 2,127,659 Units at a price of $0.47 per Unit. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.59 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement, 26 February 2029.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for advancement of the Company's mineral exploration assets and operations, potential future acquisitions, and general working capital purposes. No finder fees were paid in relation to the private placement and no insiders participated in the equity financing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium (TSXV: SRA) is an emerging resource exploration company developing Canadian lithium reserves to meet legislated demand for electric vehicles and their rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The Company is committed to growth through responsible and efficient exploration and development of its mining assets.

Stria's Central Pontax Lithium Project covers 36 square kilometres, including 8 km of strike along the prospective Chambois Greenstone Belt. The region, known as the Canadian "Lithium Triangle," is one of only a few known sources of lithium available for hard rock mining in North America. Stria's Pontax Central Project Joint Venture with Cygnus Metals now has a maiden JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate of 10.1Mt at 1.04% Li2O based on the central area of the known mineralisation.

This JORC estimate establishes Pontax Central as a significant occurrence in the emerging James Bay lithium region. Cygnus Metals, being an ASX issuer, adhered to Australian JORC Code 2012 guidelines, meaning that such mineral resource estimate is not necessarily compliant with CIM and National Instrument 43-101 standards and the Company is not considering them as such at this time.

Cygnus Metals is committed to fully funding and managing the current two-stage exploration and drilling program to a maximum of $10 million at Stria's Pontax property and will also pay Stria up to $6 million in cash. In return, Cygnus may acquire up to a 70% interest in the property. Cygnus has fulfilled its stage 1 requirements within the agreement and has now earned its 51% interest in the property.

As momentum builds for the green energy revolution and the shift to electric vehicles, governments in Canada and the United States are aggressively supporting the North American lithium industry, presenting the industry and its investors with a rare opportunity for growth and prosperity well into the next decade and beyond.

Stria is committed to exceeding the industry's environmental, social and governance standards. A critical part of that commitment is forging meaningful, enduring and mutually beneficial relationships with local communities and stakeholders, and engaging openly and respectfully as neighbours and collaborators in this project that has the potential to create lasting jobs and prosperity.

The scientific and technical content disclosed herein was reviewed and approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo and president of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Reference:

JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of Pontax Project, James Bay Quebec, Brian Wolfe; Duncan Grieve, August 14, 2023.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit https://strialithium.com.

Follow us on:

Twitter @StriaLithium

Instagram @strialithium

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/strialithium

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/stria-lithium/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285491

Source: Stria Lithium Inc.