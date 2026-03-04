Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA) is pleased to announce that it has appointed experienced geologist and mining executive Mr Sam Brooks as a strategic advisor to the Company's Board of Directors.

Stria Lithium Chairman Jeff York said: "Sam is an extremely experienced resources executive who has overseen major exploration and development strategies, project acquisitions, development and corporate transactions".

Mr Brooks is one of the founders of the Karri Capital Group (Karri) in Australia. Karri has been the driving force behind a number of successful mining project acquisitions and ASX-listed precious metals and copper companies.

Mr Brooks was most recently Chief Geologist of Bellevue Gold (ASX: BGL) an ASX 200 Company and leading the exploration team in the delineation of 3Moz of gold and development of the project. Prior Mr Brooks was a Director of Auteco, now ASX300 FireFly Metals (ASX: FFM) and (TSX: FFM) developing the Green Bay Copper Project in Canada, and prior the key technical geologist for Gryphon Minerals (ASX200) delineating 3Moz gold in West Africa prior to the Companies takeover.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit https://strialithium.com

Investors Relations, Stria Lithium Inc. info@strialithium.com

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Directors.

