VALLOUREC: Appointment of David Clarke As New Director of Vallourec

Appointment of David Clarke As New Director of Vallourec

Meudon (France), 26 February 2026 -The Board of Directors of Vallourec, meeting today, decided to co-opt, at the request of ArcelorMittal, Mr. David Clarke as a member of Vallourec Board of Directors, replacing Mr Keith James Howell. Mr. David Clarke was also appointed as a member of the Nominations and Governance Committee. The ratification of Mr. Clarke's appointment will be proposed at the Group's next Shareholder's meeting on 21 May 2026.

Biography of David Clarke

Dr Clarke joined Mittal Steel in 2003 to support the integration and operational improvement activities in the group's then new acquisitions in Eastern Europe. In 2006, he co-led the development of the Mittal Steel value plan, a key element of the successful bid to merge with Arcelor, and was appointed Vice President of Strategy in 2007. Since 2013, David has been Head of Strategy, in charge of the development of medium- to long-term industry outlook, coordinating the group's annual strategy process, and leading projects of key strategic importance.

Dr Clarke has served as chief technology officer of ArcelorMittal from 2016 to 2019 and as head of CCM (commercial coordination and marketing) from 2019 to 2021. He has also held positions at McKinsey & Company, London; at Princeton, Cambridge and Oxford Universities; and at AT&T Bell Laboratories, USA. Dr Clarke holds a PhD and MA in theoretical physics from Princeton University where he was a Fulbright Fellow and a Hackett Scholar, and a BSc (Hons) in mathematics and physics from the University of Western Australia.

The Board of Directors of Vallourec is composed of nine Board Members, including 55% of women and 63% of independent Board Members.

About Vallourec:

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière



Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France):

0 805 65 10 10



actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74



nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment