Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Feb-2026 / 17:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 26 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 26,886 Highest price paid per share: 149.20p Lowest price paid per share: 146.60p 147.9082p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,252,054 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,489,522 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,489,522 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 147.9082p 26,886

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 523 148.00 08:04:28 00379001573TRLO1 XLON 521 148.00 08:33:10 00379015871TRLO1 XLON 542 147.80 08:34:29 00379016385TRLO1 XLON 509 148.20 08:45:40 00379020559TRLO1 XLON 510 148.40 08:48:37 00379021741TRLO1 XLON 298 148.40 08:52:24 00379022934TRLO1 XLON 545 148.40 08:54:00 00379023567TRLO1 XLON 511 148.20 08:59:52 00379025561TRLO1 XLON 553 147.80 09:11:22 00379030927TRLO1 XLON 165 147.60 09:25:32 00379034518TRLO1 XLON 153 147.60 09:25:32 00379034519TRLO1 XLON 505 147.20 09:26:08 00379034748TRLO1 XLON 519 147.80 09:44:04 00379043519TRLO1 XLON 528 147.40 09:44:41 00379043945TRLO1 XLON 528 147.00 10:18:07 00379052598TRLO1 XLON 544 147.00 10:20:31 00379052660TRLO1 XLON 546 146.80 10:49:57 00379054526TRLO1 XLON 542 146.60 10:55:43 00379054742TRLO1 XLON 141 146.60 10:55:47 00379054746TRLO1 XLON 537 147.20 11:21:05 00379055698TRLO1 XLON 1977 148.40 12:43:51 00379059815TRLO1 XLON 507 148.20 12:43:51 00379059816TRLO1 XLON 547 149.20 13:47:19 00379062703TRLO1 XLON 520 149.20 13:56:41 00379063263TRLO1 XLON 520 148.80 14:14:59 00379064067TRLO1 XLON 510 148.60 14:15:08 00379064072TRLO1 XLON 545 148.60 14:38:34 00379066547TRLO1 XLON 246 149.20 14:38:34 00379066548TRLO1 XLON 547 148.80 14:38:35 00379066549TRLO1 XLON 505 148.20 14:43:37 00379067004TRLO1 XLON 531 148.00 15:05:52 00379068907TRLO1 XLON 531 148.00 15:05:52 00379068909TRLO1 XLON 1016 148.00 15:05:52 00379068919TRLO1 XLON 540 148.20 15:21:54 00379070115TRLO1 XLON 321 148.20 15:21:54 00379070116TRLO1 XLON 523 148.00 15:21:54 00379070117TRLO1 XLON 137 148.00 15:21:58 00379070119TRLO1 XLON 293 148.00 15:21:58 00379070120TRLO1 XLON 274 148.00 15:21:58 00379070121TRLO1 XLON 105 148.00 15:23:08 00379070234TRLO1 XLON 105 148.00 15:23:09 00379070237TRLO1 XLON 116 148.00 15:23:30 00379070264TRLO1 XLON 116 148.00 15:23:30 00379070265TRLO1 XLON 116 148.00 15:23:30 00379070266TRLO1 XLON 116 148.00 15:23:30 00379070267TRLO1 XLON 116 148.00 15:23:30 00379070268TRLO1 XLON 501 148.00 15:23:30 00379070269TRLO1 XLON 116 148.00 15:23:30 00379070270TRLO1 XLON 508 147.80 15:23:30 00379070271TRLO1 XLON 1292 147.80 15:24:28 00379070375TRLO1 XLON 288 147.80 15:24:28 00379070376TRLO1 XLON 234 147.80 15:24:28 00379070377TRLO1 XLON 43 147.80 15:24:28 00379070378TRLO1 XLON 52 147.80 15:24:28 00379070379TRLO1 XLON 543 147.40 15:24:32 00379070384TRLO1 XLON 520 147.40 15:25:02 00379070454TRLO1 XLON 521 147.20 15:26:59 00379070598TRLO1 XLON 516 146.60 15:27:02 00379070600TRLO1 XLON 514 147.00 16:04:58 00379073315TRLO1 XLON 638 147.40 16:12:44 00379073812TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

