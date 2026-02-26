Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
26.02.26 | 19:18
1,620 Euro
-10,50 % -0,190
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5402,12019:47
Dow Jones News
26.02.2026 18:51 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Feb-2026 / 17:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

26 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  26 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         26,886 
 
Highest price paid per share:            149.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             146.60p 
 
                           147.9082p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,252,054 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,489,522 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,489,522 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      147.9082p                       26,886

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
523             148.00          08:04:28         00379001573TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             148.00          08:33:10         00379015871TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             147.80          08:34:29         00379016385TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             148.20          08:45:40         00379020559TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             148.40          08:48:37         00379021741TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             148.40          08:52:24         00379022934TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             148.40          08:54:00         00379023567TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             148.20          08:59:52         00379025561TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             147.80          09:11:22         00379030927TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             147.60          09:25:32         00379034518TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             147.60          09:25:32         00379034519TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             147.20          09:26:08         00379034748TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.80          09:44:04         00379043519TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             147.40          09:44:41         00379043945TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             147.00          10:18:07         00379052598TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             147.00          10:20:31         00379052660TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             146.80          10:49:57         00379054526TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             146.60          10:55:43         00379054742TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             146.60          10:55:47         00379054746TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             147.20          11:21:05         00379055698TRLO1     XLON 
 
1977             148.40          12:43:51         00379059815TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             148.20          12:43:51         00379059816TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             149.20          13:47:19         00379062703TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             149.20          13:56:41         00379063263TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             148.80          14:14:59         00379064067TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             148.60          14:15:08         00379064072TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             148.60          14:38:34         00379066547TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             149.20          14:38:34         00379066548TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             148.80          14:38:35         00379066549TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             148.20          14:43:37         00379067004TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             148.00          15:05:52         00379068907TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             148.00          15:05:52         00379068909TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             148.00          15:05:52         00379068919TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             148.20          15:21:54         00379070115TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             148.20          15:21:54         00379070116TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             148.00          15:21:54         00379070117TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             148.00          15:21:58         00379070119TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             148.00          15:21:58         00379070120TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             148.00          15:21:58         00379070121TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             148.00          15:23:08         00379070234TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             148.00          15:23:09         00379070237TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             148.00          15:23:30         00379070264TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             148.00          15:23:30         00379070265TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             148.00          15:23:30         00379070266TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             148.00          15:23:30         00379070267TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             148.00          15:23:30         00379070268TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             148.00          15:23:30         00379070269TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             148.00          15:23:30         00379070270TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             147.80          15:23:30         00379070271TRLO1     XLON 
 
1292             147.80          15:24:28         00379070375TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             147.80          15:24:28         00379070376TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             147.80          15:24:28         00379070377TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              147.80          15:24:28         00379070378TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              147.80          15:24:28         00379070379TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             147.40          15:24:32         00379070384TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             147.40          15:25:02         00379070454TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             147.20          15:26:59         00379070598TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             146.60          15:27:02         00379070600TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             147.00          16:04:58         00379073315TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             147.40          16:12:44         00379073812TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 419347 
EQS News ID:  2282454 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2282454&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
