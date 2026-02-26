

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Teleperformance SE (TLPFF.PK) released a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR497 million, or EUR8.40 per share. This compares with EUR523 million, or EUR8.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teleperformance SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR781 million or EUR13.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to EUR10.209 billion from EUR10.280 billion last year.



Teleperformance SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR497 Mln. vs. EUR523 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR8.40 vs. EUR8.71 last year. -Revenue: EUR10.209 Bln vs. EUR10.280 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News