

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Valeo S.A. (VLEEF.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR200 million, or EUR0.81 per share. This compares with EUR162 million, or EUR0.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to EUR20.90 billion from EUR21.49 billion last year.



Valeo S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR200 Mln. vs. EUR162 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.81 vs. EUR0.67 last year. -Revenue: EUR20.90 Bln vs. EUR21.49 Bln last year.



2026 revenue guidance €20 - €21 Bln



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News