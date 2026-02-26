IoT connectivity leader demonstrates portfolio spanning low-power LoRa to 5G RedCap

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced its participation in MWC26 Barcelona, taking place Mar. 2-5, 2026. Semtech will showcase its latest IoT innovations in its Executive Meeting Room 7B4Ex in Hall 7, where attendees can meet with experts across the company's cellular IoT and LoRa technology portfolio.

"Semtech has a proven track record as a global IoT connectivity leader, and MWC26 Barcelona gives us the opportunity to bring our expertise directly to the customers and partners shaping the industry's future," said Ross Gray, senior vice president and general manager, IoT systems and connectivity at Semtech.

Semtech will join the GSMA IoT Summit to celebrate one billion cellular Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) devices deployed globally a milestone reflecting a decade of sustained ecosystem growth. The company is also a technology partner to CircuitX, the GSMA's motorsports connectivity initiative, supporting Al Kamel's demonstration of how ultra-low latency 5G networks transform race operations and race fans' experience from real-time race support to in-car high-definition video broadcasting. CircuitX debuts at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Mar. 1 alongside Formula E and Porsche safety cars on track, before showcasing at MWC26 Barcelona in Hall 6.

Semtech will highlight key innovations from across its IoT portfolio at MWC26 Barcelona, including:

PowerWise eSIM and Video Compression two innovations from Semtech's Smart Connectivity portfolio, with intelligent multi-IMSI SIM technology that dynamically extends coverage and enables robust connectivity for battery-constrained smart metering and critical video surveillance applications.

HL7900E 5G Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) module the latest addition to Semtech's field-proven cellular LPWA portfolio. This cost-optimized variant of the popular HL7900 is purpose-built for smart electricity, gas and water metering deployments, delivering deep coverage and ultra-low power operation at scale.

AirLink RX400 and EX400 routers 5G RedCap performance at under one-watt idle power, designed for remote and off-grid deployments.

LR2021 LoRa Plus transceiver covering legacy and emerging IoT use cases such as ones requiring multi-protocol operation and high-speed data rates up to 2.6 Mbps, to connect devices with AI at the edge for applications such as image and audio classification and predictive maintenance.

Semtech's broader IoT portfolio spans chips, embedded cellular modules, rugged routers, IoT mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and non-terrestrial satellite communication services with cloud-based management covering the full solution stack from chips to cloud.

Semtech IoT experts are available throughout MWC26 Barcelona at its Executive Meeting Room 7B4Ex in Hall 7. Schedule a meeting or learn more at www.semtech.com.

LoRa Alliance Activities

MWC26 Barcelonais one of the LoRa Alliance's most strategically significant appearances of the year. The Alliance recently announced a growth milestone of 125 million globally deployed LoRaWAN end devices with market growth of 25% CAGR.

Satellite integration is expected to be a central theme at the show, with multiple Alliance members poised to announce non-terrestrial network developments showing how standard LoRaWAN devices can communicate directly with low Earth orbit satellites no hardware modification required.

Come join Alliance members at The Netherlands Pavilion at CS54 between Hall 4 and Hall 5 for a LoRa Alliance reception on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

