

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $693 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $4.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $4.65 billion from $3.96 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $693 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $4.65 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 12.45 To $ 12.51 Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.98 To $ 23.18 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.997 B To $ 21.186 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News