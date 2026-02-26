

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $370.29 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $173.62 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $719.58 million from $693.70 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $370.29 Mln. vs. $173.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.47 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $719.58 Mln vs. $693.70 Mln last year.



