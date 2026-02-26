

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $63 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $1.99 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $63 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.99 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



