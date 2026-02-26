Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Highlights

Annual net income of $49.1 million, compared to $47.9 million in the prior year

Annual basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.03

Special dividend of $0.10 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025 to be paid on March 25, 2026

Mortgage portfolio of $917.1 million

Well-secured mortgage portfolio 95.2% of the portfolio in first mortgages 90.7% of the portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value Average loan-to-value is 61.4%



"Atrium delivered strong net income and earnings per share in 2025 despite the challenging lending environment that continues to put pressure on many market participants. These results reflect our strategy of disciplined underwriting, a focus on lower-risk sectors and a commitment to delivering steady and reliable dividends and earnings per share to our shareholders. For 2025, we delivered basic earnings per share of $1.03 and dividends of $1.03 per share, including a special dividend of $0.10 per share. This marked the fourth year in a row where our earnings exceeded $1.00 per share. Through increasing the size of our loan origination and underwriting team, we were able to grow our mortgage portfolio in 2025 by 3.4% to $917.1 million, while still maintaining a low average loan-to-value of 61.4%. We continue to have the support of our lenders and in October 2025 we expanded our credit facility by $40 million to $380 million with the addition of ATB Financial to our lending syndicate. Our ample funding sources are secure and give us the opportunity to grow the portfolio without any funding constraints. During the year we appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our new auditor effective for the year ended December 31, 2025. We have an experienced and dedicated senior management team in place which positions Atrium for continued success. As we enter our 25th anniversary year, we remain focused on delivering stable, attractive returns for our shareholders," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Fourth quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until March 11, 2026) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 6813207#.

Results of operations

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Atrium reported assets of $893.6 million, up from $864.3 million at the end of 2024. Revenues were $85.1 million, a decrease of 12.5% from the prior year. Net income for 2025 was $49.1 million, an increase of 2.5% from the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at December 31, 2025 totaled $30.5 million or 3.32% of the gross mortgage portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.03, compared with $1.06 and $1.05 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the prior year, a decrease of 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2025, basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25, compared to $0.27 and $0.26 basic and diluted in the comparative quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $0.10 for 2025, resulting in a total dividend of $1.03 per common share paid to shareholders for the year, compared to $1.0625 for the prior year.

Mortgages receivable as at December 31, 2025 were $892.5 million, up from $863.2 million as at December 31, 2024. This was due to mortgage interest and principal advances exceeding repayments which was partially offset by a higher allowance for mortgage losses. During the year ended December 31, 2025, $358.6 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $316.7 million was repaid and transferred. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2025 was 8.98%, compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2024.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(000s, except per share amounts)





















Year ended December 31





2025



2024



2023

Revenue $ 85,144

$ 97,263

$ 98,574

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(8,790 )

(8,558 )

(8,465 ) Other expenses

(2,297 )

(1,301 )

(1,299 ) Provision for mortgage losses

(4,468 )

(13,571 )

(11,402 ) Income before financing costs

69,589



73,833



77,408

Financing costs

(20,524 )

(25,981 )

(25,923 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 49,065

$ 47,852

$ 51,485















Basic earnings per share $ 1.03

$ 1.06

$ 1.18

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03

$ 1.05

$ 1.14















Dividends declared $ 49,051

$ 48,171

$ 52,095















Mortgages receivable, end of year $ 892,456

$ 863,169

$ 876,733

Total assets, end of year $ 893,633

$ 864,304

$ 877,877

Shareholders' equity, end of year $ 525,054

$ 516,980

$ 482,206

Book value per share, end of year $ 10.96

$ 10.96

$ 10.97



Mortgage portfolio

(carrying amounts in 000s)





As at December 31, 2025

As at December 31, 2024













Carrying

% of









Outstanding



% of

Property Type

Number

amount

Portfolio



Number



amount



Portfolio

High-rise residential

18

$ 245,843



26.8%



17

$ 247,202



27.9%

Mid-rise residential

13

103,088



11.3%



20



139,738



15.8%

Low-rise residential

13

127,504



13.9%



12



152,827



17.2%

House and apartment

251

176,254



19.2%



219



154,713



17.5%

Condominium corporation

4

1,091



0.1%



6



1,279



0.1%

Residential portfolio

299

653,780



71.3%



274



695,759



78.5%

Commercial

27

263,294



28.7%



24



190,939



21.5%

Mortgage portfolio

326

$ 917,074



100.0%



298

$ 886,698



100.0%







As at December 31, 2025

Location of underlying property

Number of mortgages



Carrying amount



% of Portfolio



Weighted average loan-to-value



Weighted average interest rate

Greater Toronto Area ("GTA")

249

$ 793,802



86.6%



60.5%



8.95%

Non-GTA Ontario

63



67,210



7.3%



64.0%



8.23%

British Columbia

14



56,062



6.1%



69.9%



10.29%





326

$ 917,074



100.0%



61.4%



8.98%







As at December 31, 2024

Location of underlying property

Number of mortgages



Carrying amount



% of Portfolio



Weighted average loan-to-value



Weighted average interest rate

GTA

211

$ 791,809



89.3%



60.6%



9.96%

Non-GTA Ontario

73



40,816



4.6%



69.6%



9.15%

British Columbia

14



54,073



6.1%



75.0%



10.96%





298

$ 886,698



100.0%



61.9%



9.98%



For further information on the financial results, further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, and definitions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to Atrium's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

2026 Second Quarter Dividends

Atrium is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per common share (subject to recission or adjustment at the discretion of the Board of Directors) payable on each dividend payment date listed below to shareholders of record at the close of business on the corresponding record date:

Dividend Month Record Date Dividend Payment Date April 2026 April 30, 2026 May 13, 2026 May 2026 May 29, 2026 June 12, 2026 June 2026 June 30, 2026 July 10, 2026

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

