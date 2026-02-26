Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, is pleased to announce that it has amended and extended its credit facilities with The Toronto-Dominion Bank effective February 26, 2026. The maturity date for the credit facilities has been extended from February 18, 2030 to February 26, 2031.

The amended credit facilities are comprised of two senior credit facilities (collectively, the "Senior Credit Facilities"). The Senior Credit Facilities provide the Corporation with a revolving credit line and a term facility. The revolving credit facility was increased by $15 million, to $40 million from $25 million previously.

"The extension and increase in our credit facilities enhances our financial flexibility and further strengthens our capital structure as we continue executing on our long-term growth strategy," commented Gary Mauris, Co-Founder and CEO of the DLC Group. "Securing the amended facilities on substantially similar terms, provides stability and continuity in our financial planning and a strong foundation for disciplined capital allocation going forward," added Mr. Mauris.

Interest on the Senior Credit Facilities is based on the prime borrowing rate (or alternatively, at the Corporation's option, Term CORRA (Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average)) plus an additional amount determined based on the Corporation's total leverage. On closing of the Senior Credit Facilities, the interest rate is anticipated to be equal to the prime borrowing rate.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group extensive network includes over 9,000 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, the Corporation was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

