

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Oak Enterprises LLC has issued a recall for approximately 190,560 units of their Royal Oak Flame Saber Lighters due to fire and burn hazards.



The lighters, which were sold nationwide at major retailers from November 2023 to October 2025, do not meet federal safety standards for child-resistant mechanisms and labeling requirements.



The recalled lighters are red in color with a black-and-gray checkered grip and feature hands-free operation and the 'Royal Oak' logo printed on the front. They were manufactured in China and sold for around $30 each.



The lighters pose a serious fire and burn risk, including potential risk of death, as they lack the required child-resistant mechanisms. Additionally, the lighters fail to meet labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. No injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled products.



Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the lighters and contact Royal Oak for a full refund. Customers will receive instructions on how to safely destroy the lighter and submit proof of destruction to receive their refund.



