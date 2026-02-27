Schweiter Technologies: Annual Results 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules of SIX Exchange

Steinhausen, 27 February 2026 -Schweiter Technologies' net sales declined by 11% (8% currency adjusted) to CHF 904 million, respectively to CHF 891 million (6% currency and adjusted by the divestment of the Bus & Rail business). Adjusted EBITDA decreased to CHF 74 million (8.3% of Net Sales), primarily due to lower sales volume and also driven by lower raw material notations. Adjusted EBIT amounted to CHF 34 million (3.8%). The Group generated a free operating cash flow of CHF 39 million. The net cash position improved to CHF 56 million, driven by strict trade working capital management and disciplined capital expenditure. The Group maintains a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 68%. A stable dividend of CHF 15 per registered share will be proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026.

Schweiter Technologies divested its loss-making Bus & Rail business unit on July 31, 2025. This divestment streamlined the Group's business portfolio. A loss of CHF 31 million was recognized caused by the depreciation of intercompany loans, transaction costs and the operating result until July.



The Group continued to implement its business strategy by further sharpening its focus on lightweight composite addressing major customer trends such as weight reduction, enhanced material functionalities, sustainable materials, renewable energy, and increased mobility. A key priority was to transform its product portfolio through innovation towards a more attractive and more sustainable offering. Strong emphasis was put on operational excellence measures. The performance and innovation program was successfully completed and the ratio of material expenses to Net Sales was further optimized through a full set of procurement measures.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN 2025



Key figures

Schweiter Technologies Group

(in CHF millions) 2025 2024 + / - +/-

fx adj. Net sales

904.4

1011.3

-11% -8% Net sales adjusted1

890.7

982.6

-9% -6% EBITDA

72.0

72.2

0% +4% In % 8.0% 7.1% EBITDA adjusted1 74.3 92.2 -19% -16% In % 8.3% 9.4% EBIT 30.4 23.1

+32% +37% EBIT adjusted1 33.8 48.5 -30% -28% Net income

-10.0 12.9 -177% Free operating cash flow 39.4 57.2 -31%



1 excluding divestment in 2025 and 2024 and "Accelerate" expenses in 2024

The Display business recorded lower sales in 2025 amid weak economic conditions across its two key markets, Europe and North America. Consumer sentiment in the visual communication market remained subdued. Net sales were further impacted by declining raw material notations, particularly for acrylics in Europe. Distributors refrained from replenishing inventories and adopted a cautious wait-and-see approach, especially for clear sheet materials. As a result of cost savings and the closure of the Mainz plant overall profitability for the Display business was stable. The business area also continued to advance its innovation agenda to transform the product portfolio. For example, SINTREX - a rigid PET sheet, offering excellent recyclability and very good printing quality for signage in supermarkets - was successfully introduced to the market. Further, digital services benefiting customers were enhanced. Customers also value the Group's leadership in measuring product sustainability through its proprietary "FIVE-DOT-Mission" scoring concept.

The Core Materials business delivered a solid performance over the full year. Market dynamics in the wind energy sector continued to be driven predominantly by China, which once again accounted for the majority of worldwide wind turbine installations. The environment remained highly competitive. The marine and technology customer segments experienced muted economic conditions in Europe and North America, while the Group's balsa wood business performed well and benefited from the fully integrated value chain, from seed to shaped solutions. PET and balsa kitting capabilities were further expanded in China. In addition, the business increased the share of recycled PET in its masterbatch delivering a more sustainable material solution. Profitability in the Core Materials business remained above Group average.

The Architecture business reported slightly lower sales with regional differences. The European business was gaining market shares leveraging its premium ALUCOBOND brand and its upgraded sales management. In North America, economic uncertainty driven by inflation and trade tariffs negatively impacted the construction starts of residential homes, particularly in the second half year, partly compensated by good sales for facades to datacenters and to commercial projects. In the Asia-Pacific region, the focus was on strengthening the operational fundamentals across the value chain to enable future growth. A key sales strategy objective for the global Architecture business was the transformation from a facade panel manufacturer to a facade system solution provider.

The Transport & Industry business faced persistently subdued customer demand. The business area introduced new material solutions such as DUROLEN, a thermoformable sheet with exceptional impact performance, and established direct collaboration with R&D teams of OEM customers.

CHANGE IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jacques Sanche will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2026, after 15 years as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Jacques Sanche for his valuable commitment and contributions.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

Top line development remains demanding short term with limited visibility across key markets. An upswing in Core Materials could be expected in the second semester. Display will be dependent on the consumer sentiment revival and Architecture on the predicted increasing construction activity, whereas Industry is confronted with continued muted demand in its core markets. Product portfolio transformation is progressing in line with Group strategy. A strong focus on procurement initiatives and operational efficiencies supports this transformation with ongoing cost optimization. Initiated measures are designed to gain market shares and to safeguard margins.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Annual General Meeting: 9 April 2026, Zug

Half-year results: 24 July 2026 (webcast only)

The 2025 Annual Report and the investor presentation are available on the website at www.schweiter.com. A media conference on the 2025 annual results will take place for analysts, media representatives, and investors at the Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich, today at 11.00 a.m. and will simultaneously be transmitted in a webcast.

