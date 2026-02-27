

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illumination Acquisition Corp I Units (ILLUU), on Thursday announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10 per unit.



The offering is expected to close on March 2.



The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.



The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.



Units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 27, under the ticker symbol 'ILLUU.'



Upon separation, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to trade under the symbols 'ILLU' and 'ILLUW,' respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News