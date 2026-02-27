

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$321.91 million, or A$0.2581 per share. This compares with A$279.39 million, or A$0.2238 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to A$1.664 billion from A$1.490 billion last year.



Harvey Norman Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$321.91 Mln. vs. A$279.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.2581 vs. A$0.2238 last year. -Revenue: A$1.664 Bln vs. A$1.490 Bln last year.



