

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Acciona, S.A. (ACXIF, ANA.MC), a Spanish infrastructure and renewable energy firm, reported significantly higher profit in fiscal 2025, driven by growth in all segments.



In fiscal 2025, attributable net profit surged 90.4 percent to 803 million euros from last year's 422 million euros.



EBT climbed 82% year-over-year to 1.39 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 30.8 percent to 3.21 billion euros.



In the year, revenues were 20.24 billion euros, up 5.5 percent from 19.19 billion euros last year.



The company reported solid results in all business areas, driven by good performance and profitability of the Infrastructure business, successful execution of ACCIONA Energía's asset rotation plan, and Nordex's strong operating performance.



Further, ACCIONA's Board of Directors has proposed the distribution of a dividend of 310 million euros or 5.6 euros per share based on fiscal 2025 results.



