

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HLB.F), a manufacturer of building materials, on Friday reported significantly lower profit for the full year, mainly due to a non-cash currency translation impact following the divestment of its Nigerian business.



Net income was CHF 387 million or CHF 0.70 per share, down from CHF 1.456 billion or CHF 2.60 per share last year.



Excluding impairment and divestment charges, net income rose to CHF 1.779 billion or CHF 3.22 per share from CHF 1.713 billion or CHF 3.07 per share a year ago.



Recurring EBIT increased 12.2% to CHF 2.876 billion from CHF 2.837 billion last year.



Operating profit was CHF 2.543 billion, largely stable versus CHF 2.551 billion in 2024.



Full-year net sales declined 2.9% to CHF 15.724 billion.



The Board proposed a dividend of CHF 1.70 per share.



Looking forward to fiscal 2026, Holcim expects net sales and recurring EBIT to grow in line with its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.



