27 February 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

News release Changes to the UBS Board of Directors Agustín Carstens and Luca Maestri nominated for election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG at the 2026 Annual General Meetings in April William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong will not stand for re-election

As previously announced, Vice Chairman Lukas Gähwiler will be stepping down from the Board and Markus Ronner was nominated for election to the Board

Zurich/Basel, 27 February 2026 - The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG announces today the nomination of Agustín Carstens and Luca Maestri for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 April 2026. William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong have decided not to stand for re-election. Agustín Carstens (born 1958) served as General Manager of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) from 2017 to June 2025. Prior to that, he was Governor of the Bank of Mexico from 2010 to 2017. During his time as Governor, he was a Member of the BIS Board and chaired the Global Economy Meeting and the Economic Consultative Committee. Mr. Carstens also chaired the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the policy advisory committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from 2015 to 2017. Earlier in his career, he served as Mexico's Finance Minister and as Deputy Managing Director at the IMF. From 2000 to 2003, he was Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister after holding the position of Executive Director at the IMF. Mr. Carstens began his career in 1980 at the Bank of Mexico. He holds a Master's degree and a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago. He is a citizen of Mexico. Mr. Carstens is a highly respected and distinguished professional with extensive experience in financial regulation and monetary policy, built over a long and accomplished career. Luca Maestri (born 1963) is currently Vice President of Apple Inc 's Corporate Services, reporting to the CEO. Previously, he was Apple's CFO for more than a decade after joining the firm in 2013 as Vice President and Corporate Controller. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Xerox Corporation. From 2008 to 2011, he was Senior Vice President and CFO at Nokia Siemens Networks. Mr. Maestri spent two decades at General Motors (GM), holding various finance leadership roles across multiple countries, including CFO for GM Europe based in Zurich and CFO for GM Brazil in Sao Paulo. He also led the Fiat Alliance at GM Europe. His experience spans assignments in Thailand, Singapore, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Brazil and the United States. Mr. Maestri holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Luiss University in Rome and a Master's degree in Management from Boston University. He is a citizen of Italy and the United States. Mr. Maestri is a highly renowned executive and leader in the technology industry. UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher commented: "I am delighted to share the nomination of Agustín Carstens and Luca Maestri for election to the Board. The addition of these two highly experienced leaders will further strengthen the Board's expertise, bringing outstanding regulatory knowledge and extensive CFO skills. This follows the earlier announcement of former UBS Group Executive Board member Markus Ronner's nomination as Vice Chairman. I very much look forward to collaborating with them on the Board." As previously communicated, Lukas Gähwiler has decided, after an exceptionally successful career spanning 45 years, to retire from his role as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and concluding his long career in banking. He was appointed Vice Chairman in 2022 and acted as UBS's representative within Switzerland's leading trade associations and financial industry bodies. Furthermore, as the final Chairman of Credit Suisse AG, he played an instrumental role in overseeing the seamless integration of Credit Suisse into UBS. William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong have also decided to step down after seven years on the Board. During this time, Mr. Dudley served on the Corporate Culture and Responsibility Committee, the Risk Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee. Ms. Wong was a member of the Audit Committee, the Corporate Culture and Responsibility Committee and the Compensation Committee. Chairman Colm Kelleher and the members of the Board extend their gratitude to Lukas Gähwiler, William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong for their unwavering commitment and significant contributions over the past years. UBS Group AG and UBS AG



Investor contact Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00 Media contact Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00 UK: +44-207-567 47 14 Americas: +1-212-882 58 58 APAC: +852-297-1 82 00 www.ubs.com/media





