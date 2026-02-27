

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) on Friday reported a strong growth in full-year net income and announced plans to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of shares in 2026.



Full-year net income increased 47% to $4.762 billion from $3.238 billion a year ago.



Insurance service result grew 36% to $5.847 billion from $4.304 billion in the previous year.



Insurance revenue, however, declined 5% to $43.136 billion from $45.598 billion last year.



P&C Reinsurance generated net income of $2.767 billion, up 126%, while insurance revenue fell 5% to $18.703 billion. The combined ratio was 79.4%.



Corporate Solutions posted net income of $988 million, up 19%, and insurance revenue of $7.737 billion, down 4%. The combined ratio stood at 86.5%.



Life & Health Reinsurance reported net income of $1.274 billion, down 17%, with insurance revenue decreasing 3% to $16.504 billion.



Return on equity improved to 19.6% from 15%.



The Board proposed a dividend of $8 per share, up 9%.



The company noted that the $1.5 billion share repurchase includes $500 million under its sustainable annual share buyback programme.



For fiscal 2026, Swiss Re confirmed its outlook targeting net income of $4.5 billion. P&C Re and Corporate Solutions maintained combined ratio targets of below 85% and below 91%, respectively, while L&H Re aims to increase net income to $1.7 billion in 2026.



