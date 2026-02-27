

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DELHY, DHER.DE), a Germany-based local delivery platform, reported Friday higher adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, in fiscal 2025, with growth in total segment revenues and Group Gross Merchandise Value or GMV.



In the year, adjusted EBITDA reached above 900.0 million euros, compared to prior year's 692.5 million euros. Integrated Verticals reached full-year Adjusted EBITDA break-even, a major strategic milestone.



Total segment revenues increased to 14.80 billion euros from 12.80 billion euros a year ago.



Total segment revenue at constant currency, excluding hyperinflation adjustment and like-for-like basis grew 23.1 percent, and the growth was 22.5 percent at CC, excluding hyperinflation adjustment.



GMV was 49.20 billion euros, up from 48.75 billion euros a year ago. GMV grew 9 percent year-over-year on a like-for-like or LFL basis.



In the fourth quarter, gross Profit margin expanded to 8.3 percent, and total Segment Revenues Group grew to 3.88 billion euros from 3.52 billion euros last year. GMV for the quarter, meanwhile, declined to 12.40 billion euros from 12.82 billion euros a year ago.



Total Segment Revenue grew 21 percent and GMV grew 8 percent, both on LFL basis, underpinned by the growth of Quick Commerce, the expansion of own-delivery, subscription models, and the continued success of the high-margin AdTech business.



Delivery Hero's Quick Commerce GMV surged over 30 percent in the full year.



Looking ahead, Delivery Hero expects Quick Commerce GMV to approach 10 billion euros in fiscal 2026.



The company added that it will implement a new financial disclosure framework starting with FY 2026 reporting, aligning internal management and external IFRS metrics.



