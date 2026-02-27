Will accelerate the development and mass production of EUV lithography photomasks

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO:7912) today announced that it has participated in Rapidus Corporation's funding round as one of the round investors. This strategic funding initiative supports Rapidus' plan to steadily progress from its current R&D phase to mass production of 2nm (10?? meters) logic semiconductors by 2027.

Through this initiative, DNP will advance the development and mass production of EUV lithography photomasks and support Rapidus as it establishes a mass production system for 2nm next-generation semiconductors.

Background

In recent years, the rise in energy consumption, in line with increased data generation, has become a challenge, driving demand for next-generation semiconductors capable of improving device performance and reducing power consumption.

Next-generation semiconductors manufactured using EUV lithography enable the formation of finer patterns on silicon wafers compared to currently available technologies. This in turn is boosting expectations for the realization of higher performance and lower power consumption semiconductors.

Against this backdrop, in 2024 DNP was selected as a subcontractor for Rapidus under the Post-5G Information and Communications System Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project, led by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Under this project, DNP has been advancing the development of manufacturing processes for 2nm generation EUV lithography photomasks.

Looking ahead, toward Rapidus' goal of achieving mass production of 2nm-generation logic semiconductors in 2027, DNP aims to realize high-yield and short-lead-time production of EUV lithography photomasks for the 2nm generation at an early stage. Our investment will further strengthen the partnership between our two companies that has been cultivated to date.

Going Forward

DNP positions EUV lithography photomasks as a key growth driver of its semiconductor-related business. We will continue to make proactive investments while advancing technology development with a view toward even finer 1.4nm generation and beyond. Through these efforts, DNP will contribute to the growth of Japan's semiconductor industry.

More Details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic devices, and optical film markets.

