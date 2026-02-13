

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP.F) revealed earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY85.411 billion, or JPY192.28 per share. This compares with JPY116.092 billion, or JPY248.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to JPY1.128 trillion from JPY1.079 trillion last year.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY85.411 Bln. vs. JPY116.092 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY192.28 vs. JPY248.83 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.128 Tn vs. JPY1.079 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 226.57 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.515 T



