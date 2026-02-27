

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -EUR361 million. This compares with -EUR28 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to EUR4.418 billion from EUR4.353 billion last year.



Cellnex Telecom, S.A. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: -EUR361 Mln. vs. -EUR28 Mln. last year. -Revenue: EUR4.418 Bln vs. EUR4.353 Bln last year.



