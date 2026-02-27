Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 09:18
9,180 Euro
+2,80 % +0,250
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2609,36009:54
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 09:24 Uhr
Duni Group acquires Solserv Solutions & Services Europe AB

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni AB acquires 100% of the shares in Solserv Solutions & Services Europe AB (Solserv), a company operating within composting solutions, industrial machinery, and aftermarket services. The acquisition is carried out under the Duniform brand and strengthens the Food Packaging Solutions business area's position in the Swedish and Nordic markets by broadening its offering to larger industrial customers.

Solserv Solutions & Services Europe AB (Solserv) offers a complete range of rapid composting machines and specializes in the sale of larger packaging machines for industrial customers. The company also provides aftermarket services and consumables. Through the acquisition, Duni Group strengthens its offering under the Duniform brand with increased service capacity, technical expertise, and an established customer base. At the same time, Duniform takes a clear step into the industrial segment, which complements existing concepts targeting retail and smaller producers and strengthens the Group's position in the Swedish and Nordic markets.

- "Through the acquisition of Solserv, we strengthen Duniform's position within industrial and circular solutions. The acquisition adds important expertise, an established customer base, and a complete offering in machinery and service. This is a strategic step that broadens our presence in the Nordics and creates strong conditions for continued growth within the industrial segment," says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

- "Becoming part of the Duni Group and Duniform means we can further develop our offerings and reach new customer segments. Together, we create a stronger, more comprehensive offering within machinery, service, and sustainable solutions," says Patrik Johansson, CEO, Solserv.

Solserv has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 50 million and a total of six employees. Closing is expected to take place on 1 April 2026.

CONTACT:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Amanda Larsson, Head of Communications, +46 76-608 33 08, amanda.larsson@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö, Sweden
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00
www.duni.com
Registration no. 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-acquires-solserv-solutions---services-europe-ab,c4312576

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4312576/ab92fe98c8c95662.pdf

Duni Group acquires Solserv Solutions Services Europe AB

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-group-acquires-solserv-solutions--services-europe-ab-302699449.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
