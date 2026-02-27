Duni Group acquires Solserv Solutions & Services Europe AB

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni AB acquires 100% of the shares in Solserv Solutions & Services Europe AB (Solserv), a company operating within composting solutions, industrial machinery, and aftermarket services. The acquisition is carried out under the Duniform brand and strengthens the Food Packaging Solutions business area's position in the Swedish and Nordic markets by broadening its offering to larger industrial customers.

Solserv Solutions & Services Europe AB (Solserv) offers a complete range of rapid composting machines and specializes in the sale of larger packaging machines for industrial customers. The company also provides aftermarket services and consumables. Through the acquisition, Duni Group strengthens its offering under the Duniform brand with increased service capacity, technical expertise, and an established customer base. At the same time, Duniform takes a clear step into the industrial segment, which complements existing concepts targeting retail and smaller producers and strengthens the Group's position in the Swedish and Nordic markets.

- "Through the acquisition of Solserv, we strengthen Duniform's position within industrial and circular solutions. The acquisition adds important expertise, an established customer base, and a complete offering in machinery and service. This is a strategic step that broadens our presence in the Nordics and creates strong conditions for continued growth within the industrial segment," says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

- "Becoming part of the Duni Group and Duniform means we can further develop our offerings and reach new customer segments. Together, we create a stronger, more comprehensive offering within machinery, service, and sustainable solutions," says Patrik Johansson, CEO, Solserv.

Solserv has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 50 million and a total of six employees. Closing is expected to take place on 1 April 2026.

