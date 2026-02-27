

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L), a British assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to acquire QTEST, a provider of electrical testing and certification services in Colombia.



'By expanding its technical capabilities and market reach through QTEST's highly specialized service offering and local proximity, Intertek ETL will accelerate its strong growth momentum in Colombia and strengthen its scale leadership across Latin America,' the Group said.



Post transaction, QTEST clients will gain access to Intertek's global network of laboratories in over 100 countries.



QTEST will also enable Intertek ETL, Intertek's Electrical division, to expand its ATIC offering and boost growth across Latin America.



Founded in 2006, QTEST generated revenue of GBP 2 million for 2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News