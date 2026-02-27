Anzeige
WKN: A3DSK1 | ISIN: MT0002400118 | Ticker-Symbol: I55
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 09:16
46,050 Euro
-0,11 % -0,050
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 08:45 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UIE Plc: UIE's Annual Report 2025

On 27 February 2026, UIE Plc. (UIE) announced its Annual Report 2025.

UIE achieved a net result of USD 139.9 million in 2025, primarily driven by strong financial and operational performance from UP, along with a significant positive fair value adjustment of the investment in Schörling.


UIE's Business Reporting Highlights in 2025:

UP:

UP reported a record-high net profit of MYR 829.7 million, mainly due to higher production volumes of CPO and PK.

In local currency, UP's result increased by 15%. However, when measured in USD, the increase was 21% due to a stronger average exchange rate of the MYR against the USD in 2025. UIE's share of UP's result accordingly increased by 21% to USD 93.3 million, in 2025.

Schörling:

At the end of 2025, the fair value of UIE's investment in Schörling was USD 247.3 million, representing an increase of USD 39.3 million, or 19%, since year-end 2024. In addition, UIE received USD 1.8 million in dividends from Schörling during the year.

The share price development of Schörling's listed investments ranged from a 16% decline to a 10% increase, resulting in a minor net decrease of 1% in Schörling's net asset value when measured in SEK.
However, the appreciation of the SEK against the USD resulted in an overall positive fair value adjustment of 19% when measured in USD.

Greenbridge:

The fair value of UIE's investment in Greenbridge amounted to USD 66.0 million at the end of 2025, which corresponds to an increase of USD 4.5 million, or 7%, compared to year-end 2024.

The increase in value was attributable to an additional investment of USD 3.1 million by UIE and a fair value adjustment of USD 1.4 million. The positive adjustment for the year resulted from continued growth within the portfolio companies.

Other:

Other items generated a net gain of USD 7.6 million, primarily from gains derived from liquidity reserves invested in a diversified and liquid portfolio of equities, corporate bonds, and Government Securities.

For more information, please download the full Annual Report 2025 or visit UIE's website.


