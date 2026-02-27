Consti Oyj: Consti Plc's Board decided to continue the key employee share-based incentive plan

27.2.2026 09:30:01 EET | Consti Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 February 2026, at 09.30 a.m.

CONSTI PLC'S BOARD DECIDED TO CONTINUE THE KEY EMPLOYEE SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PLAN

Consti Plc's Board has decided to continue the key employee share-based incentive plan launched in 2016. The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to engage the key employees to the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning of the Company's shares.

The plan offers the key employees that belong to the target group of the plan an opportunity to earn the Company's shares as reward by converting into shares a portion, as decided by the Board, of their performance-based bonuses to be earned on the basis of the Company's bonus scheme in 2026. The target group of the plan comprises approximately 80 key employees, including members of the Management Team. The participants in the plan may convert in total up to approximately EUR 1.65 million of their earned performance-based bonuses into shares.

The total share reward comprises the amount converted from the performance-based bonus plan and additional shares, which consist of a fixed matching component, under which additional shares are granted with a matching ratio of 0.5, and, for a selected target group, a performance-based component, which is determined based on the Company's total shareholder return (TSR) during years 2026-2028. As a rule, no additional shares will be paid if a key employee's employment or service relationship terminates during the vesting period. The rewards to be paid for the plan will amount up to a maximum total of approximately 260,000 Consti Plc shares at the prevailing share price level, including also the cash portion, providing that all of the key employees that belong to the target group of the plan decide to participate and convert the portion, as decided by the Board, of their performance-based bonuses into shares. The final number of shares to be delivered under the plan will depend on the number of participants, the amount of performance-based bonuses earned, the achievement of the performance criterion, and the share price at the time of conversion.

The potential reward from the performance period 2026 will be paid to participants partly in shares and partly in cash after a two-year vesting period in 2029. The cash portion is aimed at covering taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to key employees. Dividends and other potential distribution of assets paid during the vesting period will be compensated to the key employees in connection with the reward payment.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2025, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 336 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi