

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 111.23 against the yen and 1.6561 against the euro, from early lows of 110.51 and 1.6605, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7132, 0.9746 and 1.1900 from early lows of 0.7076, 0.9708 and 1.1875, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro, 0.72 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie and 1.20 against the kiwi.



