Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873773 | ISIN: US8606301021 | Ticker-Symbol: 2SI
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 18:23
99,50 Euro
-0,50 % -0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,50100,0011:44
67,0068,5011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 22:18 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stifel Financial Corporation: Stifel Reports January 2026 Operating Data

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for January 31, 2026, to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Ronald J. Kruszewski Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In January, total client assets and fee-based client assets reached record levels, increasing 10% and 16% year over year, respectively, driven by market appreciation and solid net inflows. Treasury deposits rose 70% from the prior year, reflecting strong venture and fund banking deposit activity. Client money market and insured product balances declined by less than 3% from year-end due to seasonal factors, as growth in Smart Rate balances was offset by lower Sweep balances. Total bank loans declined by less than 1% during the month, consistent with typical early-year seasonality."

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of % Change
(millions)1/31/20261/31/202512/31/2025 1/31/202512/31/2025
Total client assets- 561,061$509,671$551,863 10- 2-
Fee-based client assets- 229,423$197,298$224,488 16- 2-
Private Client Group fee-based client assets- 201,396$172,468$196,718 17- 2-
Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale)- 22,311$21,118$22,427 6- (1)%
Client money market and insured product(1)- 25,911$27,936$26,633 (7)%(3)%
Treasury deposits(2)- 9,139$5,363$9,262 70- (1)%

(1) Includes Smart Rate deposits, Sweep deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.
(2) Includes Other Bank deposits and Third-party Commercial Treasury deposits, which represent Venture, Fund, and Commercial deposits at Stifel Bancorp and third-party banks.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | www.stifel.com/investor-relations


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.