TGS ASA: TGS Announces Multi-client 3D Survey Offshore Nigeria

OSLO, Norway (27 February 2026) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, announces the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey, acquired in partnership with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and SeaSeis Geophysical Limited. The survey lies within the Outer Fold & Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta, one of Nigeria's most prolific hydrocarbon regions and covers approximately 11,700 square kilometers.

The Laide multi-client 3D survey design is based on the GeoStreamer dual-sensor system, long offsets, wide tow, and a triple-source configuration, delivering modern broadband seismic data that supports full-integrity PSTM and Q-PSDM through advanced Elastic FWI-driven velocity model building. The implementation of this technology enables explorers to overcome the complex geological challenges of the deepwater eastern Niger Delta, including stacked toe-thrust structures, elongate anticlines (e.g. Bolia-Chota), inner fold-and-thrust-belt geometries, and shale diapirs/mud volcanoes. The modern, high-fidelity 3D seismic data provides operators with the data quality required to evaluate prospects with greater confidence.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "Nigeria continues to play a crucial role in the global supply of oil and gas. The expansion of our multi-client library in Nigeria in partnership with the government through the Laide 3D showcases our commitment to furthering hydrocarbon exploration in the region. By utilizing industry-trusted acquisition solutions, TGS provides insights that accelerate exploration activity and allow operators to fulfil their exploration ambitions."

The survey is supported by industry funding.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

