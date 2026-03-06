Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
06.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
TGS ASA: TGS Reintroduces Ramform Vanguard for Offshore Wind and Site Survey

OSLO, Norway (6 March 2026) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce a new acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard during the upcoming European summer season, following its winter-stack period. The campaign is scheduled to begin in mid-March with an oil and gas site survey, before continuing with two offshore wind contracts. The current plan extends acquisition activities well into the third quarter.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to have secured a solid acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard. We see opportunities for more work in the market, and if we are successful, the campaign may be extended further toward the end of Q3. Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer solution has a proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market. We are now taking another step and will do our first oil and gas site survey, thereby broadening our product offering and leveraging our technology to optimize asset utilization."

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Business Intelligence
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


