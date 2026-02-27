GENENTA SCIENCE SPA: Genenta Advances Transformation into Saentra Forge, Strengthens ATC Governance and Expands Strategic Industrial Consolidation Platform

MILAN, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science S.p.A. (Nasdaq: GNTA) in transformation to Saentra Forge (Nasdaq: SAEN), a strategic industrial consolidator focused on biotech, defense, aerospace, and national-security-related technologies, today announced the appointment of Paolo Salvato to the Board of Directors of ATC, a manufacturer of tactical defense systems representing the Company's initial entry into defense technology manufacturing. The Company also provided an update on its ongoing evaluation of majority-control acquisition opportunities in regulated national-security sectors.

Mr. Salvato previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A. (CSG Group), where he led operational strengthening, international growth initiatives, and strategic positioning within the global defense ecosystem. He brings more than two decades of experience across defense industrial operations, with expertise spanning manufacturing execution, export markets, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance. Prior to Fiocchi Munizioni, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Thales Italia, and he held senior leadership roles at Leonardo S.p.A., deepening his experience across the European defense and aerospace ecosystem.

As part of its broader strategic transition into Saentra Forge, the Company continues to evaluate selected acquisition opportunities in the national-security regulated sectors1, with the object of building a next-generation strategic industrial consolidator of tech and scale-up companies. Management, now supported by Paolo Salvato, is reviewing potential targets that align with its capital allocation framework, focusing on profitable majority-controlled privately-held industrial businesses.

Acquired companies will be able to benefit from additional financial flexibility to support disciplined growth, as the Company may access the U.S. public capital markets through the Company's Nasdaq listing, subject to market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. This is further complemented by the strategic network of Fondazione Praexidia2, intended to support the development of institutional relationships and industrial partnerships.

On the biotech side, the Company today announced that Nature Medicine has accepted for publication a manuscript describing key clinical findings from its Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) trial. The publication is expected in the coming weeks, subject to the journal's schedule, and represents an important validation of the Company's scientific and clinical work.

Pierluigi Paracchi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our transformation reflects a deliberate response to evolving market dynamics and long-term industrial opportunities. We believe advanced biotechnology and defense-related technologies increasingly intersect in areas of national resilience and strategic industrial capability, as evidenced by initiatives such as the NATO Innovation Fund and investment strategies of frontier-focused firms."

"Our biotech program has reached clinical maturity, where a strategic partnership represents the most efficient path to advance development and maximize its long-term potential. Pursuing combination or registrational studies independently would require substantial additional capital and increase risk exposure. We are therefore evaluating potential partnership opportunities that could provide development expertise, shared risk, and capital support."

"In parallel, we maintain financial resources to execute our industrial aggregation strategy. We are focused on acquiring profitable industrial scale-ups with positive EBITDA. As a publicly listed company, we believe we are well positioned to acquire privately held businesses at private market valuations and integrate them within a transparent, listed platform built for operational scale and long-term value creation."

About: Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), which will be renamed as Saentra Forge (Nasdaq: SAEN, pending effectiveness), will be a next-generation strategic consolidator focused on privately held specialized companies operating in Italian national security regulated sectors, with activities spanning cybersecurity, defense, aerospace, and biotechnology/biosecurity.

Non-GAAP Information. This release includes EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net loss adjusted to exclude interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Genenta believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare its results from period to period and to forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in its business. However, non-GAAP information is not superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the transition to Saentra Forge, the expansion to a sovereign-aligned industrial consolidator, the legal proceedings with ENEA Tech, the funding provided by the recently acquired Mandatory Convertible Bond, the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with uMGMT-GBM or any related studies, as well as Genenta's ability to establish partnerships and fund its research and development plans. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Genenta's material disclosures on Form 6-K dated January 26, 2026, both filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. This press release discusses product candidates that are under preclinical or clinical evaluation and that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Until finalized in a clinical study report, clinical trial data presented herein remain subject to adjustment as a result of clinical site audits and other review processes. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates or the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Temferon is an investigational product candidate for which the effectiveness and safety have not been established. In addition, Temferon is not approved for use in any jurisdiction.

1 No definitive agreements have been executed with respect to any such potential transactions. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed, nor as to the timing or terms of any potential transaction.

2 www.fondazionepraexidia.org