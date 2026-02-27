

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's Green Party has made a surprise win in the Gorton and Denton by-election, pushing the ruling Labour Party candidate to an embarassing third position in its stronghold.



The Labour party's first loss in an area of Greater Manchester since 1931 is set to put pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign, reports say.



The Green Party's Hannah Spencer won the election with 40.7 percent of the votes on Friday.



Nigel Farage's Reform Party came second while Labour Party could win just one fourth of the votes.



The 34 year-old plumber-turned politician's win by a majority of 4,402 votes increases the Green Party's strength in the 650-member House of Commons to five.



Spencer, who was the leader of the Green Party group in the Trafford Council, came fifth in the Greater Manchester mayoral election in 2024.



