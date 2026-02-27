Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Results of the Scheme and Issue of New Shares

27 February 2026

INVESCO GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Results of the Scheme and Issue of New Shares

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the " Company" or " IGET") is pleased to announce that it will acquire approximately £162 million of assets from Franklin Global Trust plc (" FRGT"), in consideration for the issue of 42,424,132 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the " New Shares"), pursuant to the scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary winding up of FRGT under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the " Scheme").

Under the terms of the Scheme, elections for the Rollover Option were received in respect of 96.3% of the issued share capital of FRGT.

FAV and Exchange Ratio

The Rollover Pool FAV per FRGT Share was calculated as 350.136720 pence and the IGET FAV per Share was calculated as 381.954936 pence. Each FAV per Share was calculated as at the Calculation Date in accordance with the details set out in the circular published to shareholders on 21 January 2026 (the "Circular").

Accordingly, the exchange ratio under the Scheme was 0.916696 New Shares for each FRGT Share elected for the Rollover Option.

Fractional entitlements to New Shares will not be issued and entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of New Shares. No cash payments will be made in respect of fractional entitlements, which will be retained for the benefit of the Company.

The New Shares will rank equally in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company other than in respect of any dividends which have a record date prior to Admission.

Board Appointment

As previously announced, Christopher Metcalfe, the Chair of FRGT, will join the Board of IGET as a non-executive Director with effect from the Effective Date. Mr Metcalfe is the senior independent non-executive director of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust plc and Herald Investment Trust plc. He was previously a non-executive director of abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc.

Mr. Metcalfe brings extensive global equity fund management and investment trust experience, together with significant knowledge of UK investors and the listed investment company sector. The Board believes his appointment will further strengthen the governance and oversight of the Enlarged Company.

Mr Metcalfe held 8,600 FRGT Shares which are subject to the Rollover Option. A further announcement confirming his entitlement to New Shares (expected to number approximately 7,883) will be published following 2 March 2026.

No further details are required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.8R.

Admission and Dealings

An application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

It is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence on or soon after 8.00 a.m. on 2 March 2026.

CREST accounts of FRGT Shareholders are expected to be credited with the New Shares as soon as reasonably practical on 2 March 2026. Share certificates in respect of New Shares are expected to be despatched not later than 10 Business Days from the Effective Date.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the New Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 121,956,314 ordinary shares (excluding shares held in treasury). Each ordinary share carries one vote.

All defined terms used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular

Expected Timetable

2026 Effective Date for implementation of the Scheme 27 February Dealings commence in the New Shares CREST accounts credited with New Shares Certificates despatched in respect of New Shares on or soon after 8.00 a.m. on 2 March As soon as reasonably practical on 2 March not later than 10 Business Days from the Effective Date Note: All references to time in this document are to UK time. Each of the times and dates in the above expected timetable may be extended or brought forward. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders through an RIS announcement.

