

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets amidst lingering concerns about artificial intelligence as well as the geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The sentiment boost provided by corporate earnings limited the downside.



Wall Street Futures are trading on a negative note amidst anxiety surrounding the earnings of big tech companies. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note amidst larger-than-expected inflation readings from France. Earlier, Asian markets finished trading with modest gains.



The dollar index has edged down. Bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices increased after the United States and Iran extended talks over Tehran's nuclear program. Gold prices have edged down. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,245.50, down 0.51% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,888.00, down 0.30% Germany's DAX at 25,302.45, up 0.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,888.61, up 0.39% France's CAC 40 at 8,607.82, down 0.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,160.16, down 0.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,967.00, up 0.36% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,198.60, up 0.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,162.88, up 0.39% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,630.54, up 0.95%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1802, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3481, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 155.99, down 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.7109, up 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3672, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 97.75, down 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.991%, down 0.65% Germany at 2.6873%, down 0.40% France at 3.254%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.2650%, down 0.19% Japan at 2.113%, down 1.95%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $72.00, up 1.64%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $66.39, up 1.81%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,193.14, down 0.02%. Silver Futures (Mar) at $89.09, up 2.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,920.20, down 2.32% Ethereum at $1,989.55, down 4.09% XRP at $1.39, down 4.00% BNB at $620.49, down 1.41% Solana at $85.41, down 3.31%



