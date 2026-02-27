WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 6:22 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) - up 34% at $26.42
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) - up 20% at $6.29
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) - up 19% at $64.00
- Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) - up 19% at $22.93
- Block, Inc. (XYZ) - up 18% at $64.59
- MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) - up 16% at $9.84
- NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) - up 14% at $48.13
- Birchtech Corp. (BCHT)- up 12% at $2.70
- The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) - up 11% at $13.80
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)- up 10% at $5.68
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - down 24% at $88.30
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) - down 23% at $6.16
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - down 22% at $8.58
- Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) - down 14% at $105.85
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) - down 14% at $8.27
- Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - down 12% at $104.63
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) - down 12% at $7.67
- CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) - down 11% at $85.96
- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - down 9% at $152.22
- Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) - down 8% at $20.40
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News