In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) - up 34% at $26.42 Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) - up 20% at $6.29 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) - up 19% at $64.00 Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) - up 19% at $22.93 Block, Inc. (XYZ) - up 18% at $64.59 MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) - up 16% at $9.84 NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) - up 14% at $48.13 Birchtech Corp. (BCHT)- up 12% at $2.70 The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) - up 11% at $13.80 Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)- up 10% at $5.68

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - down 24% at $88.30 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) - down 23% at $6.16 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - down 22% at $8.58 Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) - down 14% at $105.85 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) - down 14% at $8.27 Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - down 12% at $104.63 Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) - down 12% at $7.67 CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) - down 11% at $85.96 Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - down 9% at $152.22 Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) - down 8% at $20.40

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 6:22 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: