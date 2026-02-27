46th Annual Health Care Conference on March 2-4, 2026, in Boston, MA

29th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference on March 3-4, 2026, in Toronto, ON

38th Annual Roth Conference on March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, CA

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc.(TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL AI, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of March 2026:

46th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

Date: March 2-4, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Presentation: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 1:50-2:20 PM (ET), Vineyard Room, 4th Floor

The TD Cowen Health Care Conference is a leading global healthcare investment conference, bringing together public and private healthcare companies with institutional investors. Dr. Dobranowski will participate in meetings with investors to discuss HEALWELL's AI-powered healthcare platform and strategy for advancing preventative care.

Please contact your TD representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

29th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference

Date: March 3-4, 2026

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:35 AM (ET), Auditorium 2

The Scotiabank TMT Conference is a premier event for companies operating at the intersection of technology, media, and telecommunications. HEALWELL will participate in investor meetings during the conference to provide updates on its platform expansion, AI capabilities, and growth strategy.

Please contact your Scotiabank representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

38th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

Location: Dana Point, California

Panel: "Technologies Advancing Healthy Aging Monday", March 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM (PT)

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski will participate in a panel discussion titled Technologies Advancing Healthy Aging alongside Robert Eno, CEO of HeartBeam, Inc., Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, Inc., and Rahul Mehta, CEO of Rapalogix. The panel will explore how AI-driven clinical intelligence, science-backed nutrition interventions and next-generation cardiovascular diagnostics are converging to extend healthspan, not just lifespan. During the conference, HEALWELL will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings to discuss the Company's business momentum, recent developments and long-term vision for AI-enabled preventative healthcare.

Please contact your Roth representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285546

Source: HEALWELL AI