HEALWELL has signed its first contract to deliver AI solutions in the Middle East to a major governmental health system, marking a key step in its global expansion. This new deployment to an existing Orion Health customer demonstrates the scalability of the DARWEN platform and reinforces the Company's commitment to improving patient care worldwide.

HEALWELL is deploying SMART Identify, SMART Search, and SMART Summary across healthcare systems in Canada and the U.S., improving patient identification, accelerating access to clinical information, and automating structured patient summaries.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, today announced its first contract to deliver AI solutions in the Middle East to a major governmental health system that is already part of the Orion Health network, and continued commercial momentum and adoption of its AI solutions across healthcare systems in North America.

This milestone represents a significant step in HEALWELL's global expansion strategy. With active deployments now spanning Canada, the United States, and the Middle East, HEALWELL has established contracted revenue across multiple healthcare systems and continues to scale adoption of its AI-driven solutions beyond life sciences and directly into frontline care delivery environments.

Active Deployments Across Core AI Solutions

HEALWELL is currently deploying its core AI solutions across the following healthcare systems:

SMART Search (Middle East) - HEALWELL has signed its first contract to deliver AI solutions in the Middle East, marking entry into a new geographic market and reinforcing the global applicability of its clinically validated AI platform.

SMART Identify (United States) - HEALWELL is actively delivering a Patient ID solution within a U.S. healthcare environment, supporting improved patient matching, data integrity, and continuity of care.

SMART Search (Canada) - The Company has signed a contract to deploy its Smart Search solution within a provincial healthcare system in Canada, enhancing clinical information retrieval and workflow efficiency.

SMART Summary (Canada) - HEALWELL has successfully delivered Smart Summary into a Canadian clinical environment, enabling automated generation of structured, AI-powered summaries designed to reduce clinician burden and improve data usability.

With these deployments, HEALWELL's AI solutions have now been used in a number of healthcare systems outside of life sciences. The Company is actively deploying at least one instance of each of its core AI solutions across its customer base, demonstrating both platform maturity and real-world scalability.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL AI, commented, "The recent success outside of North America is strong validation that our strategy of integrating our clinically validated AI technology across our software healthcare relationships is working in practice, not just in theory. Our AI suite of products is now actively employed or contracted in multiple healthcare environments across Canada, North America, and now the Middle East. We see a growing pipeline of opportunities to add value to our existing customers, and the success of our initial pilots gives us confidence in the value we are creating to the healthcare system."

Building Enterprise AI Infrastructure for Healthcare

HEALWELL continues to expand its AI-as-a-Service model, embedding clinically validated artificial intelligence directly into existing healthcare software relationships and operational workflows. Current engagements include initiatives supporting patient identity management, automated clinical documentation, intelligent information retrieval, and population health analytics.

The Company reports a growing pipeline of opportunities to expand within existing customers and healthcare systems across Canada, the United States, Australian, NZ, UK and the Middle East, as initial pilot deployments transition into broader enterprise conversations.

James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL AI, commented "The last three months have been transformational for HEALWELL AI and you can see our strategy succeeding in real time. Through simplifying our product offering, integrating our platforms and focusing on clinical validation and trust, we are building strong momentum for 2026 and beyond. We can provide genuine population intelligence to all stakeholders within a healthcare system; and while the adoption cycle is still in its infancy the future is clear and we are increasingly excited about the opportunities ahead of us."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the expansion of the Company's product and service offerings into new markets and industry sectors; and opportunities to expand the Company's products and service offerings to existing customers; and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "growing", "continuing", "expanding", "pipeline", "opportunities", "transitioning", "building", "future", "strategy", "enable", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL and its subsidiaries; the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2025, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

