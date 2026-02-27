Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
27.02.26 | 13:07
1,291 Euro
-2,09 % -0,028
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2911,29213:27
1,2911,29313:27
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 13:12 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cirrus360 Corporation: Cirrus360 and Vodafone demonstrate a novel AI Reasoning driven Declarative Digital Twin platform for RAN integration and testing

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus360 and Vodafone have demonstrated an AI Reasoning driven Declarative Digital Twin platform that automates the process of real time system analysis and prediction of tests that might cause system failures. It helps developers and system integrators understand real time behavior in a Radio Access Network (RAN) implementation and reveals optimization opportunities for efficient hardware resource usage. This enables deployment of optimized solutions with faster time to market, tested in a more cost-effective way to fine tune software to sync perfectly with an open RAN mobile site's hardware.

Cirrus360's Declarative Digital Twin powered Gabriel platform tackles these challenges via AI Reasoning. It utilizes all available facts: descriptions of 5G/6G protocol using a RAN Domain Specific Language, RDSL, RAN functions metadata, and hardware resources, to create a digital twin. "Our Declarative Digital Twin methodology, in conjunction with AI Reasoning in Cirrus360's cloud-based Gabriel platform, acts as a RAN testing specific AI assistant for system integrators", said Cirrus360 co-founder/CEO Chaitali Sengupta.

This milestone provides a clear example of how an open collaborative ecosystem can contribute to innovation. By offering access to real-world test environments and scenarios, Vodafone will help facilitate more efficient network evolution across the telecom landscape and support AI powered innovations such as Cirrus360's Gabriel platform. "We are building an integration and testing framework that will expedite testing and deployment readiness of new innovations in RAN silicon and AI driven features", said Kyriakos Exadaktylos, Head of OpenRAN at Vodafone. "What's exciting about the Declarative Digital Twin approach is how it utilizes AI Reasoning to accelerate the progression and effectiveness of in-lab testing of RAN solutions".

Cirrus360's Declarative Digital Twin platform was developed with funding from US Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. This funding award is in the R&D focus area that invests in the development of new/improved testing methods. These testing methods assess the interoperability, performance, and security of networks.

"NTIA's Innovation Fund was designed to advance the deployment of open and interoperable equipment and networks, and we are eager to see how this AI-powered Vodafone and Cirrus360 partnership can more drive open RAN solutions to market quickly and effectively", said Amanda Toman, Director of NTIA's Innovation Fund.

Media Contact: Sudipta Sen, sudipta@cirrus3sixty.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/cirrus360

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cirrus360-and-vodafone-demonstrate-a-novel-ai-reasoning-driven-declarative-digital-twin-platform-for-ran-integration-and-testing-302699225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.