

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin are trading in the red early on Friday amidst a weak trend in Wall Street futures, declining bond yields, weak dollar, rising crude prices and gold prices hovering close to the flatline. A dip in inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products on Thursday also abetted the decline in cryptocurrency prices.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.3 trillion. Bitcoin dropped to a 24-hour low of $66,004.69. Along with the decline in prices, the 24-hour trading volume dropped 24 percent overnight to $103 billion.



Amidst the risk-off sentiment, and a market capitalization of $315 billion, market share of stablecoins has increased to 13.72 percent of the overall crypto market. Bitcoin commands a market share of 57.75 percent whereas Ethereum accounts for 10.34 percent of the overall crypto market.



Only 14 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. Likewise, only 42 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with weekly gains of more than a percent. 79th ranked Layer Zero (ZRO) tops overnight gains with a surge of 12.4 percent. 75th ranked Decred (DCR) topped weekly gains with a jump of more than 45 percent.



Meanwhile, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market continues to show a level of 16. The level denotes extreme fear.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.8 percent lower at $66,056.38. The current price is around 48 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has slipped 2.2 percent in the past week and is saddled with year-to-date losses of around 24.5 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $254 million on Thursday from $507 million on Wednesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $276 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded outflows of $52 million whereas ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) recorded outflows of $45 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) has also lost 4.6 percent overnight as it dropped to $1,960.88. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,075.04 and $1,957.70.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows falling to $7 million on Thursday from $157 million on Wednesday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with outflows of $19 million whereas iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded inflows of $15 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped to the 77th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) erased 3.8 percent overnight to trade at $1.38, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 1.4 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $614.43. BNB is now trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 3.6 percent overnight to $83.64. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows falling to $1 million on Thursday from $31 million on Wednesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall lost 0.69 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2843. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 3.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0951. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) recorded an overnight loss of 2.5 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2822, around 91 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



