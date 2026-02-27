

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (MZTF.TA) opened lower on the Tel Aviv exchange on Friday following its full-year results.



On Thursday, the bank reported an attributable net profit of NIS 5.630 billion or NIS 21.58 per share for the full year, up from NIS 5.455 billion or NIS 21.02 per share a year ago.



Net interest revenues declined slightly to NIS 11.727 billion from NIS 11.814 billion last year.



Net interest revenues after expenses with respect to credit losses increased to NIS 11.499 billion from NIS 11.295 billion in the previous year.



Total revenue edged down 0.9% year-on-year to NIS 14.588 billion.



On Thursday, the stock closed at NIS 23,420. As of this writing shares are up 0.17% at NIS 23,460.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News