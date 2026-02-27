Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8J5 | ISIN: BE0974258874 | Ticker-Symbol: BK8N
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 09:36
44,750 Euro
+7,19 % +3,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
NV BEKAERT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NV BEKAERT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,20043,65014:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 11:24 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bekaert achieves ISCC PLUS certification for steel tire reinforcement, pioneering certified materials in the tire industry

Bekaert achieves ISCC PLUS certification for steel tire reinforcement, pioneering certified materials in the tire industry

Bekaert has received ISCC PLUS certification for its steel tire reinforcement products. This milestone underscores Bekaert's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration with tire manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of high recycled content tire reinforcement materials.

From Bekaert standard to global recognition

The Bekaert Recycled Content Standard previously served as an important industry benchmark, enabling suppliers and customers to implement traceability systems and more sustainable practices in steel tire reinforcement. This foundational work contributed to ISCC's decision to expand its certification framework to steel products. While the Bekaert standard will continue to be recognized during the transition period, ISCC PLUS now provides a globally recognized certification ensuring consistency, transparency, and traceability across the entire supply chain.

Structured certification pathway

Until recently, steel for tire reinforcement was outside the scope of ISCC PLUS. Through close collaboration among Bekaert, ISCC and TÜV NORD (serving as the certification body), a structured certification pathway for high recycled content for tire cord and bead wire has now been established.

The certification process was conducted in close cooperation with TÜV NORD, which audited Bekaert's Burgos plant as part of the pilot phase. TÜV NORD's technical validation ensures that the ISCC PLUS framework can be reliably applied to steel-based products, paving the way for broader adoption across the tire industry.

Setting a new standard for certified steel tire reinforcement

The certification milestone positions Bekaert at the forefront of shaping the future of certified tire reinforcement, driving industry-wide adoption, and creating joint value with tire manufacturers. For tire manufacturers, the use of ISCC PLUS-certified materials enables credible sustainability claims, reduces the complexity associated with multiple certifications, and supports compliance with evolving regulatory and market requirements. At the same time, customers continue to benefit from Bekaert's reliable and robust supply chain, now strengthened by certified sourcing.

"Achieving ISCC PLUS certification demonstrates our leadership in certified steel with high recycled content for tire reinforcement," said Annie Xu, President Rubber Reinforcement at Bekaert. "We are proud to have worked closely with ISCC and TÜV NORD to shape this framework, which will help our customers stay ahead of sustainability and regulatory expectations."

An ISCC representative added, "We welcome the successful completion of the certification process for steel tire reinforcement under ISCC PLUS. This demonstrates that the ISCC framework can be applied to additional material categories while maintaining our established requirements for traceability and verification."

"Working with Bekaert and ISCC on this pilot certification was an important step toward applying ISCC PLUS principles to new material categories like steel. We are delighted that we were able to contribute our expertise to this process and help ensure that certified traceability and sustainability assurance can also be effectively extended to industrial materials now," says Samir Beqqal, Head of Carbon Traceability Business Entity Sustainability TÜV NORD CERT."


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.